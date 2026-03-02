Financial Contrast: Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ:LNAI) & Lite Strategy (NASDAQ:LITS)

Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ:LNAI – Get Free Report) and Lite Strategy (NASDAQ:LITS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lunai Bioworks and Lite Strategy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lunai Bioworks N/A -1,243.45% -360.31% Lite Strategy N/A -68.86% -67.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lunai Bioworks and Lite Strategy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lunai Bioworks 1 0 0 0 1.00 Lite Strategy 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lunai Bioworks N/A N/A -$178.01 million $0.05 7.41 Lite Strategy $65.30 million 0.63 -$15.94 million ($1.33) -0.85

This table compares Lunai Bioworks and Lite Strategy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lite Strategy has higher revenue and earnings than Lunai Bioworks. Lite Strategy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lunai Bioworks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.4% of Lunai Bioworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Lite Strategy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Lunai Bioworks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Lite Strategy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Lunai Bioworks has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lite Strategy has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lite Strategy beats Lunai Bioworks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lunai Bioworks

Enochian Biosciences, Inc., a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), influenza and coronavirus infections, and cancer. The company’s lead candidate includes ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; ENOB-HV-11, a preventative HIV vaccine; ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HB-01, a coopting HBV polymerase. Its pipeline development products comprise ENOB-DC-11 off the shelf DC vaccine for multiple solid tumors; and ENOB-DC-21, a non-specific vaccine for intraturmoral injection. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Scripps Institute, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, the Texas Biomedical Research Institute, the University of California, Los Angeles, and The Hepatitis B Foundation and Baruch S. Blumberg Institute. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Lite Strategy

MEI Pharma, Inc., a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies. It also develops ME-344, a mitochondrial inhibitor targeting the oxidative phosphorylation complex that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative breast cancer; and Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with myelodysplastic syndrome. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with Kyowa Kirin Company; a clinical collaboration with BeiGene, Ltd.; a license, development, manufacturing, and commercialization agreement with Helsinn Healthcare SA; and a license agreement with Presage Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc. and changed its name to MEI Pharma, Inc. in July 2012. MEI Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

