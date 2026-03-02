Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLFD shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Clearfield from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Clearfield from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Clearfield from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th.

Get Clearfield alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CLFD

Clearfield Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $31.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.26 million, a P/E ratio of -64.16 and a beta of 1.94. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $46.76.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.77 million. Clearfield had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 3.93%.Clearfield has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.620 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.100–0.020 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearfield will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 25th that permits the company to repurchase $85.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 22% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Clearfield

In other Clearfield news, Director Donald R. Hayward sold 3,595 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $115,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,840. The trade was a 24.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.06 per share, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 1,279,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,454,675.84. This trade represents a 0.79% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Clearfield by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,317,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 1,705.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 479,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 453,173 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Clearfield by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 6.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 269,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc (NASDAQ: CLFD) is a Minneapolis-based company specializing in fiber management products for broadband network deployments. The company’s core offerings include fiber distribution hubs, enclosures, splice trays, patching panels and connectivity accessories designed to simplify installation and maintenance of fiber-optic networks. Clearfield’s modular FieldSmart™ platform provides a scalable approach for service providers, utilities and enterprise organizations looking to expand or upgrade their fiber infrastructure.

Clearfield serves a diverse customer base that includes cable and internet service providers, telecommunications operators, wireless carriers, utilities and municipalities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.