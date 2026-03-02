Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Brilliant Earth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT opened at $1.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $154.61 million, a PE ratio of -51.67 and a beta of 1.40. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

In related news, insider Sharon Dziesietnik sold 19,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $26,971.19. Following the sale, the insider owned 446,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,028.32. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,793 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 257.0% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 37,774 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc (NASDAQ: BRLT) is a specialty retailer of ethically sourced fine jewelry, with a focus on conflict-free diamonds and lab-grown gemstones. The company offers a broad range of products that include engagement rings, wedding bands, necklaces, earrings and bracelets, all crafted with a commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility. Customers can choose from a variety of materials such as recycled precious metals, responsibly sourced gemstones and innovative lab-grown diamonds.

Operating primarily through its e-commerce platform and a network of branded showrooms across major U.S.

