Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (HOM.U) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 16th

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Saturday, February 28th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.9%

HOM.U opened at C$12.56 on Monday. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.15 and a twelve month high of C$13.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.25. The stock has a market cap of C$420.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.52.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.