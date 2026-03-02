Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (FDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 27th

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.
Fresh Del Monte Produce has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance
NYSE FDP opened at $42.99 on Monday. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $43.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.28.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc is a leading producer, marketer and distributor of fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. The company offers a wide range of products including bananas, pineapples, melons, grapes and avocados, along with value-added items such as fruit salads, vegetable trays and snack packs under the Del Monte® brand.
Founded in 1989 as a spin-off from Del Monte, Fresh Del Monte has developed a global supply chain that spans production farms, ripening facilities and packaging centers across Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia and Africa.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fresh Del Monte Produce
- America’s 1776 happening again
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- Silver Crossed $100: Is the $500 surge next? (Join us March 4)
- The Biggest IPO Ever… Open to Everyday Folks
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.