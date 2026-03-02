Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (FDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 27th

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDPGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE FDP opened at $42.99 on Monday. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $43.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.28.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDPGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $968.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc is a leading producer, marketer and distributor of fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. The company offers a wide range of products including bananas, pineapples, melons, grapes and avocados, along with value-added items such as fruit salads, vegetable trays and snack packs under the Del Monte® brand.

Founded in 1989 as a spin-off from Del Monte, Fresh Del Monte has developed a global supply chain that spans production farms, ripening facilities and packaging centers across Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

