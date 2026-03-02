Yum China (YUMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on March 25th

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a 20.8% increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Yum China has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Yum China has a dividend payout ratio of 40.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Yum China to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $54.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.18. Yum China has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $58.39.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Yum China had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Yum China’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Yum China announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Yum China

(Get Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company’s core business encompasses full-service and fast?casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China’s restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy?marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region?inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant?based offerings, self?service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.