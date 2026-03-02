Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on March 18th

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

Liberty Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Liberty Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 78.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Liberty Energy to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $28.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.33. Liberty Energy has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.21. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics. As of as of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of approximately 40 active hydraulic fracturing; and two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

