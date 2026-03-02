Regents Gate Capital LLP Purchases Shares of 3,594 The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,310,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,834,241,000 after acquiring an additional 331,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,015,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,871,246,000 after purchasing an additional 300,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,978,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,394,611,000 after purchasing an additional 327,674 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,568,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,341,724,000 after buying an additional 153,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,885,603,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $380.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $371.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.70. The company has a market capitalization of $379.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,763.20. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. This trade represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

