SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Stake Boosted by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 208.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares during the quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,636,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016,546 shares in the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,072,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,021,000. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,726,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,861,000 after buying an additional 1,535,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,612,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,251,000 after buying an additional 1,188,841 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $49.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.42. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $50.09.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

