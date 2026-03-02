Analysts Set Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) Target Price at $133.00

Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $137.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.97 and a 200 day moving average of $126.80. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $99.84 and a 52 week high of $138.70. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 58.58%. The company had revenue of $595.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.70 million. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.720-5.830 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 107.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 97,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 31.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 102,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,520,000 after acquiring an additional 24,391 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 47.0% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 89.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 74,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 35,048 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ: LAMR) is one of North America’s largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

