uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.37, FiscalAI reports. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 373.73% and a negative net margin of 1,492.90%.The company had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 million.

uniQure Trading Down 8.6%

NASDAQ QURE opened at $15.63 on Monday. uniQure has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $973.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Get uniQure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

QURE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on uniQure from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of uniQure from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

uniQure News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting uniQure this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $295,339.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,076 shares in the company, valued at $15,248,353.36. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack Kaye sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $174,319.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,575.92. This trade represents a 23.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,588. 4.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 100.0% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno?associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single?dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.