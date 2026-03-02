Katrina Glendinning Acquires 25,900 Shares of L1 Global Long Short Fund (ASX:GLS) Stock

L1 Global Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:GLS – Get Free Report) insider Katrina Glendinning bought 25,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.92 per share, for a total transaction of A$49,702.10.

Katrina Glendinning also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 25th, Katrina Glendinning bought 9,934 shares of L1 Global Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.00 per share, with a total value of A$19,868.00.

L1 Global Long Short Fund Stock Performance

L1 Global Long Short Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 51.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

L1 Global Long Short Fund (ASX: GLS) is an Australian-listed investment company that offers investors exposure to a global long/short equity strategy. The fund is structured to provide diversified access to international equity markets by taking both long and short positions in listed securities, with the objective of generating returns uncorrelated to traditional long-only equity benchmarks.

The fund’s investment approach combines fundamental equity selection with portfolio-level risk management.

