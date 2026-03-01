Hyperliquid Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $343.26 Million (HYPE)

Hyperliquid (HYPE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Hyperliquid token can now be purchased for $31.37 or 0.00046937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyperliquid has a market cap of $10.48 billion and approximately $343.26 million worth of Hyperliquid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hyperliquid has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hyperliquid Token Profile

Hyperliquid’s total supply is 957,756,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,931,719 tokens. Hyperliquid’s official website is hyperliquid.xyz. Hyperliquid’s official Twitter account is @hyperliquidx.

Buying and Selling Hyperliquid

According to CryptoCompare, "Hyperliquid (HYPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Hyperliquid platform. More information can be found at https://hyperliquid.xyz."

