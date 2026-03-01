Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) and Evaxion A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Head to Head Review

Evaxion A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) and Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.0% of Evaxion A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 41.6% of Evaxion A/S shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Aspyra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Evaxion A/S alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Evaxion A/S and Aspyra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evaxion A/S 1 0 4 1 2.83 Aspyra 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Evaxion A/S currently has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 271.84%. Given Evaxion A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Evaxion A/S is more favorable than Aspyra.

This table compares Evaxion A/S and Aspyra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evaxion A/S N/A -68.82% -24.12% Aspyra N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evaxion A/S and Aspyra”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evaxion A/S $3.34 million 7.89 -$10.57 million ($0.39) -8.10 Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aspyra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Evaxion A/S.

Risk and Volatility

Evaxion A/S has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspyra has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Evaxion A/S beats Aspyra on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evaxion A/S

(Get Free Report)

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, which is in phase 2 global multi-center clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based vaccine that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, DNA-based cancer vaccine for the treatment of various cancers. Its programs also include some vaccines that are in pre-clinical stage, which includes EVX-B1 for the prevention of S. aureus-induced skin and soft tissue infections in patients undergoing elective abdominal hernia surgery; EVX-B2 to target diseases caused by N. gonorrhoeae; EVX-B3 for eliciting strong humoral antibody and cellular immune response to the bacterial pathogen; and EVX-V1, viral vaccine product candidate for targeting Cytomegalovirus. Evaxion Biotech A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Horsholm, Denmark.

About Aspyra

(Get Free Report)

Aspyra Inc. provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices. The company was formerly known as Creative Computer Applications Inc. and changed its name to Aspyra Inc. in November 2005. Aspyra Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.