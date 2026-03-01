Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ:PAA) Trading Up 1.4% – Should You Buy?

Plains All American Pipeline Lp (NASDAQ:PAA – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.93 and last traded at $20.91. 2,485,130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 3,307,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 10.80%.

Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ: PAA) is a publicly traded energy infrastructure company that provides midstream services for crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company’s core activities include gathering, transporting, storing and marketing hydrocarbons, using an integrated network of pipelines, storage terminals, rail and truck transloading facilities. Plains also offers logistics and marketing services that connect upstream producers with refiners, traders and export markets.

Plains owns and operates a portfolio of pipeline and terminal assets concentrated in major U.S.

