Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Up 62.1% in February

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 23,130 shares, a growth of 62.1% from the January 29th total of 14,268 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,820 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 18,820 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of HENOY opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.26. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA is a global leader in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry & home care products. Founded in 1876 by Fritz Henkel and headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, the company has built a reputation for innovation and quality across its core business units. Henkel’s Adhesive Technologies segment serves industrial and consumer markets with solutions ranging from structural adhesives and sealants to DIY products for home improvement.

In its Beauty Care division, Henkel offers hair care, hair styling, hair coloring, and oral care products under brands such as Schwarzkopf, Dial, and Syoss.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.