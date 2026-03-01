Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 42,431 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the January 29th total of 83,618 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,123 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,123 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JAPAY. Zacks Research downgraded Japan Tob from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Japan Tob in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Japan Tob alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Japan Tob

Japan Tob Stock Performance

Japan Tob Company Profile

JAPAY opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.59. Japan Tob has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68.

(Get Free Report)

Japan Tobacco Inc (OTC: JAPAY) is a Tokyo-based multinational company primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. The company’s core activities include the development, production and distribution of cigarettes and other nicotine-delivery products for domestic and international markets. Japan Tobacco also pursues business activities beyond tobacco, including pharmaceutical and processed?food operations through subsidiary units and strategic investments.

In its tobacco operations the company serves both the Japanese market and a broad international footprint through its global operating arm, Japan Tobacco International (JTI).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tob Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tob and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.