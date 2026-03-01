Ontology One Day Volume Reaches $5.66 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Ontology has a total market cap of $40.42 million and $5.66 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.0440 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,012.55 or 0.03001805 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00013677 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00005687 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 919,064,523 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, Reddit, Github, Medium”

