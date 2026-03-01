WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,317,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,667 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot were worth $112,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot by 45.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of WillScot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of WillScot by 55.8% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in WillScot during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSC. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WillScot from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on WillScot from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on WillScot from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WillScot from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -72.03, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $33.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $565.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.34 million. WillScot had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a positive return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio is -93.33%.

WillScot (NASDAQ: WSC) is a leading North American provider of modular space and portable storage solutions. The company designs, manufactures, leases and sells temporary and permanent modular buildings to serve sectors such as education, healthcare, construction, industrial and government. Its modular space offerings range from single?unit office trailers and classrooms to complex multi?unit configurations tailored to diverse project requirements.

In addition to modular structures, WillScot offers a broad portfolio of portable storage containers and related services, including site logistics, customization, delivery and installation.

