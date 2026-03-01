William Blair Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,393,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,185,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,186,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $48,702,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,366,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,955,000 after buying an additional 762,536 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,082,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,785,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,461,000 after buying an additional 692,041 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSCC. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 price target on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Williams Trading set a $82.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.64.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 3,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.34, for a total value of $379,100.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 59,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,835,692.28. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 685 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total value of $65,376.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 82,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,889,833.92. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,731. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $95.62 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $108.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.16. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,783.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $145.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.18 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 0.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

