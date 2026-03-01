Ted Buchan & Co Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Ted Buchan & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 209.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.3%

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.87. The firm has a market cap of $167.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.67. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $91.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Novo Nordisk A/S Dividend Announcement

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 68.91%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.2751 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 541.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.07.

More Novo Nordisk A/S News

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large Vivtex collaboration expands Novo’s push into oral obesity/diabetes medicines, which could widen patient access and reduce dependency on injectables — a long?term growth signal. Novo Nordisk Pipelines Oral Obesity Drugs

Large Vivtex collaboration expands Novo’s push into oral obesity/diabetes medicines, which could widen patient access and reduce dependency on injectables — a long?term growth signal. Positive Sentiment: Strong phase?2 China data for triple?agonist UBT251 (nearly ~20% weight loss reported) supports Novo’s broader pipeline beyond GLP?1 and bolsters future product optionality. China UBT251 Trial

Strong phase?2 China data for triple?agonist UBT251 (nearly ~20% weight loss reported) supports Novo’s broader pipeline beyond GLP?1 and bolsters future product optionality. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish commentary pieces argue the sell?off overstates fundamental damage: oral Wegovy adoption and expanded Medicare coverage are cited as durable demand drivers and cash?flow support. Why I’m Still Bullish On Novo

Several bullish commentary pieces argue the sell?off overstates fundamental damage: oral Wegovy adoption and expanded Medicare coverage are cited as durable demand drivers and cash?flow support. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest fell meaningfully in February, reducing one immediate source of potential downside pressure (fewer forced covers), but overall market sentiment remains mixed.

Short interest fell meaningfully in February, reducing one immediate source of potential downside pressure (fewer forced covers), but overall market sentiment remains mixed. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market rotation into defensive names and sector dynamics are influencing trading — Novo’s large market cap and dividend yield make it sensitive to flows unrelated to biotech fundamentals.

Broader market rotation into defensive names and sector dynamics are influencing trading — Novo’s large market cap and dividend yield make it sensitive to flows unrelated to biotech fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Multiple analyst downgrades and lowered price targets this week prompted selling and contributed directly to intraday weakness; investors are focused on near?term U.S. price compression and margin implications. Analyst Downgrade — American Banking News

Multiple analyst downgrades and lowered price targets this week prompted selling and contributed directly to intraday weakness; investors are focused on near?term U.S. price compression and margin implications. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz law?firm investor alert / investigation increases legal risk and uncertainty for shareholders, which typically depresses sentiment until clarity arrives. Pomerantz Investor Alert

Pomerantz law?firm investor alert / investigation increases legal risk and uncertainty for shareholders, which typically depresses sentiment until clarity arrives. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction shows concern that large deals (Vivtex) and pipeline expansion may pressure near?term margins and raise execution questions — some headlines explicitly note the stock dipped after the Vivtex announcement. Stock Dipped After Vivtex Deal

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

