Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,173 shares during the quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 57,461 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 60.7% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 273,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 103,381 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,086,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Coterra Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 244,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Coterra Energy by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 830,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 220,688 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.48.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $30.61 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.38.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 38.60%.

Trending Headlines about Coterra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Coterra Energy this week:

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the development, production and optimization of onshore hydrocarbon resources in the United States. The company’s operations center on the exploration, drilling, completion and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), with an emphasis on maximizing operational efficiency and capital discipline across its asset base.

Its business activities include identifying and developing resource-rich acreage, operating producing wells, managing reservoir performance and marketing produced hydrocarbons to a range of midstream and energy customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.