First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF $ILDR Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ILDR. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at about $206,000.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.51. First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $213.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.23.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Profile

The First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (ILDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting global companies believed to benefit from scientific and technological innovation. ILDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

