Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF $FMDE

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,246 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMDE. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 632.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 209.6% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMDE opened at $38.06 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

