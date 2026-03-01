Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Holdings Raised by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 60.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 292.3% in the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 228.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 169.6% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.2%

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $275.78 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.11 and a 52 week high of $321.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of -182.64, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.07.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.81 per share. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently -474.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total value of $19,944,436.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 93,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,573,350.79. This represents a 42.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APD

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.