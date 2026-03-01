Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,550 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,230,003,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,037.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,533 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,178,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,764,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,779 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2,789.9% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,596,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,596,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,316 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $261.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $271.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.28. The firm has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

