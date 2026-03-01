Banco Santander S.A. Acquires New Shares in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in HF Sinclair by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DINO. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research downgraded HF Sinclair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.73.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of DINO stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average is $51.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.87.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 2.15%.The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.15%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

