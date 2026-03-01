Banco Santander S.A. Buys Shares of 2,008 AppLovin Corporation $APP

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 76,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after buying an additional 32,510 shares during the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,001,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 117,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,160,000 after buying an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in AppLovin by 118.0% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APP stock opened at $434.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.49. AppLovin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $745.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $539.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $571.47.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.35. AppLovin had a net margin of 57.42% and a return on equity of 245.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total value of $5,000,102.17. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 277,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,097,294.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.32, for a total value of $103,998.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,402.28. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APP. UBS Group set a $740.00 price target on AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore restated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on AppLovin from $465.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $820.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.77.

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

