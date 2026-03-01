Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima $YPF

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,228 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 18,070 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 1,157.2% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anonima during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 7,696.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,796 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 5.9% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

YPF stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anonima has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $40.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.43.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($2.44). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 million. YPF Sociedad Anonima had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anonima will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: YPF) is an integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company’s primary businesses encompass upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream transportation and storage, and downstream refining and distribution. YPF operates several major refineries and a nationwide network of service stations, supplying fuels, lubricants, and petrochemical products to both retail and industrial customers.

Founded in 1922 as Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales, YPF was the world’s first state?owned oil company.

