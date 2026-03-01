Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of TLH stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.74 and a 1 year high of $106.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.68.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

