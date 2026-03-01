Lowe’s Companies’ (LOW) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $275.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LOW. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.64.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.0%

LOW stock opened at $264.51 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $206.38 and a 52 week high of $293.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total value of $4,701,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 231,043 shares in the company, valued at $60,341,500.31. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,230,787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,560,617,000 after acquiring an additional 924,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,036,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,291,867,000 after buying an additional 124,501 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,326,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,201,329,000 after acquiring an additional 887,579 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,993,697,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,830,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,716,467,000 after acquiring an additional 103,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Lowe’s Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe’s Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: Lowe’s reported $1.98 EPS and $20.58B revenue (+10.9% Y/Y), driven by Pro, online and holiday strength — evidence of operational resilience. Q4 Earnings

Q4 results beat expectations: Lowe’s reported $1.98 EPS and $20.58B revenue (+10.9% Y/Y), driven by Pro, online and holiday strength — evidence of operational resilience. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform views (Goldman, Guggenheim, Wells Fargo, Piper Sandler, Mizuho, Telsey), signaling Wall Street support and providing upside catalysts. Analyst Raises

Multiple brokerages raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform views (Goldman, Guggenheim, Wells Fargo, Piper Sandler, Mizuho, Telsey), signaling Wall Street support and providing upside catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Macro tailwind developing: 30-year mortgage rates fell below 6%, which could ease the housing ‘lock?in’ effect and eventually boost remodel/removal demand. That’s a potential multi?month positive for Lowe’s sales. Mortgage Rates

Macro tailwind developing: 30-year mortgage rates fell below 6%, which could ease the housing ‘lock?in’ effect and eventually boost remodel/removal demand. That’s a potential multi?month positive for Lowe’s sales. Neutral Sentiment: Lowe’s is targeting $1B of productivity gains in FY2026 and is using AI and cost cuts (including ~600 corporate roles) to protect margins — a mix of near?term restructuring costs and longer?term efficiency. Productivity Plan

Lowe’s is targeting $1B of productivity gains in FY2026 and is using AI and cost cuts (including ~600 corporate roles) to protect margins — a mix of near?term restructuring costs and longer?term efficiency. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options volume indicates elevated trading and positioning by short?term traders; watch for increased intraday volatility. Options Volume

Unusually large options volume indicates elevated trading and positioning by short?term traders; watch for increased intraday volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Partnerships and strategic moves (e.g., Affirm payment plans, acquisitions to grow Pro business) support longer?term revenue diversification but add integration risk. Affirm Partnership

Partnerships and strategic moves (e.g., Affirm payment plans, acquisitions to grow Pro business) support longer?term revenue diversification but add integration risk. Negative Sentiment: Management commentary and FY2026 guidance were cautious — the company flagged housing weakness and conservative outlook, which sparked the recent sell?off as investors discounted future growth. Housing Headwinds

Management commentary and FY2026 guidance were cautious — the company flagged housing weakness and conservative outlook, which sparked the recent sell?off as investors discounted future growth. Negative Sentiment: There are some price?target trims and neutral/hold actions (TD Cowen, DA Davidson, a few smaller adjustments) reflecting concerns about guidance and margin pressure from acquisitions — potential headwinds for near?term multiple expansion. Analyst Cuts

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.