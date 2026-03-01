Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PWR. Mizuho upped their price target on Quanta Services from $424.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $506.00 to $634.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $495.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.95.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $563.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.13. The stock has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.15. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $573.94.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

