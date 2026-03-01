DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 140,409 Shares of BBB Foods Inc. $TBBB

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,409 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.33% of BBB Foods worth $10,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TBBB. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BBB Foods by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 281,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after buying an additional 146,488 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new position in BBB Foods in the third quarter worth about $1,959,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in BBB Foods in the third quarter worth $317,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in BBB Foods by 26.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in BBB Foods by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 194,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 107,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TBBB opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -43.30 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67. BBB Foods Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $40.09.

Several analysts have commented on TBBB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BBB Foods from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BBB Foods to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BBB Foods in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BBB Foods from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BBB Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

BBB Foods

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products. It serves low-to-middle income households through online channels.

