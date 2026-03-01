Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,652 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAR opened at $341.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.47. The stock has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.13. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.40 and a 1-year high of $370.00.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 84.23% and a net margin of 9.93%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Evercore upped their price objective on Marriott International from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $285.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $320.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $329.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.27.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks increased several near-term EPS forecasts (Q1–Q4 2026 and portions of 2026–2027) and raised FY2026 estimates, suggesting better-than-expected recovery momentum and higher near-term earnings visibility. These upgrades are constructive for MAR’s earnings trajectory and valuation in the near term.

Zacks increased several near-term EPS forecasts (Q1–Q4 2026 and portions of 2026–2027) and raised FY2026 estimates, suggesting better-than-expected recovery momentum and higher near-term earnings visibility. These upgrades are constructive for MAR’s earnings trajectory and valuation in the near term. Positive Sentiment: Marriott is expanding its higher-margin luxury pipeline and international footprint — e.g., the W Atlanta Downtown conversion to JW Marriott (luxury repositioning) and announced record EMEA signings — supporting long-term unit growth and fee-based revenue potential. W Atlanta Downtown will convert to JW Marriott Marriott deepens Middle East footprint

Marriott is expanding its higher-margin luxury pipeline and international footprint — e.g., the W Atlanta Downtown conversion to JW Marriott (luxury repositioning) and announced record EMEA signings — supporting long-term unit growth and fee-based revenue potential. Neutral Sentiment: Sector commentary notes persistent hotel-industry headwinds but highlights growth levers — memberships, conversions and loyalty programs — where Marriott is competitive. This keeps the story mixed: positive operational levers but ongoing macro/industry pressure. 3 Hotel Stocks to Watch

Sector commentary notes persistent hotel-industry headwinds but highlights growth levers — memberships, conversions and loyalty programs — where Marriott is competitive. This keeps the story mixed: positive operational levers but ongoing macro/industry pressure. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also issued mixed/negative adjustments to parts of 2027: cuts to Q1 and Q2 2027 and a modest downgrade to FY2027 (from $12.81 to $12.72), creating uncertainty about longer?term margin recovery and smoothing of results. These downward tweaks likely contributed to intraday selling pressure as investors re?price medium?term growth assumptions.

Zacks also issued mixed/negative adjustments to parts of 2027: cuts to Q1 and Q2 2027 and a modest downgrade to FY2027 (from $12.81 to $12.72), creating uncertainty about longer?term margin recovery and smoothing of results. These downward tweaks likely contributed to intraday selling pressure as investors re?price medium?term growth assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks’ FY2028 EPS projection of $14.12 (well above current consensus of ~$10.10) signals bullish long?range assumptions but also introduces forecast dispersion — some investors may view that as optimistic and discount near-term risk, adding to volatility.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 9,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $3,387,612.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,750. This trade represents a 46.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.22, for a total transaction of $22,630,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,813,498.74. This trade represents a 35.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 97,157 shares of company stock worth $34,768,825 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

