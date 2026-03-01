TD Asset Management Inc Sells 27,505 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 960,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,505 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $18,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBD. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 152.1% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 66.5% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,242.2% during the third quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Warner Bros. Discovery

Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Bros. Discovery this week:

Positive Sentiment: Paramount’s acquisition agreement announced — a $31-per-share cash deal values WBD at roughly $110 billion and is now a formal merger agreement, creating a clear path to a cash exit for shareholders. PR Newswire

Paramount’s acquisition agreement announced — a $31-per-share cash deal values WBD at roughly $110 billion and is now a formal merger agreement, creating a clear path to a cash exit for shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Netflix exits the bidding — Netflix declined to raise its offer after Paramount’s $31 bid was declared superior, reducing takeover uncertainty and making a Paramount close more likely. Reuters

Netflix exits the bidding — Netflix declined to raise its offer after Paramount’s $31 bid was declared superior, reducing takeover uncertainty and making a Paramount close more likely. Positive Sentiment: EU approval expected to be manageable — sources tell Reuters the deal is likely to clear EU antitrust scrutiny with only minor divestments if required, lowering one regulatory hurdle. Reuters

EU approval expected to be manageable — sources tell Reuters the deal is likely to clear EU antitrust scrutiny with only minor divestments if required, lowering one regulatory hurdle. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reactions mixed — several firms updated ratings/targets (TD Cowen raised its PT to $26 but kept a hold; Deutsche Bank moved to hold with a $31 PT), reflecting divided views on deal certainty and standalone fundamentals. MarketScreener (TD Cowen) MarketScreener (Deutsche Bank)

Analyst reactions mixed — several firms updated ratings/targets (TD Cowen raised its PT to $26 but kept a hold; Deutsche Bank moved to hold with a $31 PT), reflecting divided views on deal certainty and standalone fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results disappointed — WBD posted a loss per share and revenue declined ~6% year/year, missing EPS expectations and underscoring legacy TV/studio weakness despite streaming growth. That weak print amplifies uncertainty around valuation and growth prospects. WBD press release / earnings

Q4 results disappointed — WBD posted a loss per share and revenue declined ~6% year/year, missing EPS expectations and underscoring legacy TV/studio weakness despite streaming growth. That weak print amplifies uncertainty around valuation and growth prospects. Negative Sentiment: Employee and synergy risk — CNBC reports WBD staff fear layoffs if Paramount pursues roughly $6B of cost synergies; job cuts and integration execution could create operational disruption and headline risk. CNBC

Employee and synergy risk — CNBC reports WBD staff fear layoffs if Paramount pursues roughly $6B of cost synergies; job cuts and integration execution could create operational disruption and headline risk. Negative Sentiment: Political/regulatory friction remains — California and other political actors could still slow the deal; state-level opposition and broader antitrust scrutiny remain possible roadblocks. Reuters

Political/regulatory friction remains — California and other political actors could still slow the deal; state-level opposition and broader antitrust scrutiny remain possible roadblocks. Negative Sentiment: Options and sentiment signal volatility — today saw an unusually large spike in put option volume, indicating elevated hedging/speculative bearish positioning even as a cash deal price anchors the stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $23.50 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday. Arete Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.25 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.39.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 242,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $7,168,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 918,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,108,730. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 110,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,520.08. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,116 shares of company stock worth $7,546,331. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

