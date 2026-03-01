Graham (NYSE:GHM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $62.47 and traded as high as $81.47. Graham shares last traded at $80.9020, with a volume of 86,170 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Graham from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Northland Securities upgraded Graham from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Graham from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graham currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.50.

Graham Stock Down 1.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $895.59 million, a P/E ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.70 and a 200-day moving average of $62.55.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.36 million. Graham had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 6.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Graham Corporation will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHM. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in Graham by 15.0% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) is a U.S.-based industrial engineering company that designs, manufactures and services vacuum and heat transfer equipment. Its core offerings include liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, heat exchangers and custom-engineered vacuum systems. These products play a critical role in energy-intensive industries, where reliable removal of non-condensable gases and efficient heat exchange are vital to process performance.

The company’s technologies find application across a range of end markets, including power generation, petrochemical, oil and gas, LNG, and semiconductor manufacturing.

