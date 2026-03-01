Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Short Interest Down 58.6% in February

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,428 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the January 29th total of 44,530 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,430 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,430 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Interra Copper Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIMF opened at $0.10 on Friday. Interra Copper has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.
About Interra Copper
