Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Short Interest Down 58.6% in February

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,428 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the January 29th total of 44,530 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,430 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,430 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Interra Copper Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIMF opened at $0.10 on Friday. Interra Copper has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.

Get Interra Copper alerts:

About Interra Copper

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Thane gold, copper, and silver property that covers an area of 50,904 acres located in Quesnel Terrane of northcentral British Columbia. In addition, it holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Chuck Creek property that covers an area of 8,293 acres situated in central British Columbia. The company was formerly known as IMC International Mining Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Interra Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interra Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.