Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CRACU) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CRACU – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.21 and last traded at $10.21. Approximately 603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I Trading Down 0.1%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRACU. Lineage Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $733,000.

About Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I

Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ: CRACU) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to effect a business combination with one or more operating companies. As a blank?check vehicle, the company itself does not operate a commercial business and was created to identify, acquire or merge with a private company that would become a publicly traded entity through the combination.

Typical activities for a SPAC like Crown Reserve include raising capital through an initial public offering of units, holding those proceeds in trust, sourcing potential acquisition targets, conducting due diligence, negotiating transaction terms and seeking shareholder approval for a proposed business combination.

