Space and Time Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SXT)

Space and Time (SXT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Space and Time token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Space and Time has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Space and Time has a total market capitalization of $27.28 million and $8.30 million worth of Space and Time was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Space and Time’s genesis date was May 5th, 2025. Space and Time’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,400,000,000 tokens. Space and Time’s official Twitter account is @spaceandtime. The Reddit community for Space and Time is https://reddit.com/r/spaceandtimedb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Space and Time is www.spaceandtime.io. Space and Time’s official message board is www.spaceandtime.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Space and Time (SXT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Space and Time has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 1,400,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Space and Time is 0.02022244 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $10,577,917.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spaceandtime.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space and Time directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space and Time should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Space and Time using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

