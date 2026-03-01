Gravity (G) Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges

Gravity (G) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 1st. Gravity has a total market cap of $27.14 million and $2.42 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gravity has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gravity alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,516.66 or 0.99377099 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gravity Coin Profile

Gravity’s genesis date was July 6th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. Gravity’s official website is gravity.xyz. The official message board for Gravity is www.gravity.xyz/blog. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain.

Gravity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (by Galxe) (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Gravity (by Galxe) has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 10,537,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity (by Galxe) is 0.00348216 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $3,224,118.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravity.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.