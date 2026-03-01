LayerZero (ZRO) Trading 5.1% Higher This Week

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, LayerZero has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One LayerZero token can currently be bought for $1.81 or 0.00002699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LayerZero has a total market cap of $547.13 million and $153.33 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LayerZero Profile

LayerZero’s launch date was June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,869,048 tokens. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official message board is info.layerzero.foundation.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 302,665,260.14881417 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 1.79824361 USD and is up 14.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 392 active market(s) with $149,070,454.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LayerZero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LayerZero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

