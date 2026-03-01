TD Asset Management Inc Sells 15,756 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,756 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Datadog were worth $21,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 80.3% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,241,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 32,923 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total value of $5,090,883.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 518,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,118,905.79. The trade was a 5.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $8,305,143.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 295,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,764.40. This represents a 15.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 337,291 shares of company stock worth $48,909,907. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore dropped their price target on Datadog from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $221.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Guggenheim set a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 target price on shares of Datadog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Thirty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.62.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $111.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.15. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $201.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.16, a P/E/G ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $953.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Datadog announced a strategic partnership with Sakana AI to jointly research, build, and commercialize tools to monitor and scale advanced AI systems — starting with large Japanese enterprises and expanding globally. The tie-up strengthens Datadog’s position in enterprise AI observability and could expand product demand in a key growth area. Article Title

Datadog announced a strategic partnership with Sakana AI to jointly research, build, and commercialize tools to monitor and scale advanced AI systems — starting with large Japanese enterprises and expanding globally. The tie-up strengthens Datadog’s position in enterprise AI observability and could expand product demand in a key growth area. Positive Sentiment: Datadog released its State of DevSecOps Report showing 87% of organizations run software with known exploitable vulnerabilities — a finding that highlights rising demand for observability and security tools. That industry data supports Datadog’s addressable market for security and monitoring offerings. Article Title

Datadog released its State of DevSecOps Report showing 87% of organizations run software with known exploitable vulnerabilities — a finding that highlights rising demand for observability and security tools. That industry data supports Datadog’s addressable market for security and monitoring offerings. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results (Feb 10) showed Datadog beat EPS and revenue expectations and provided FY26 and Q1 guidance — evidence of continued revenue growth and management confidence that underpins multi-year growth narratives. (Earnings/guidance details from recent filings and reports.)

Recent quarterly results (Feb 10) showed Datadog beat EPS and revenue expectations and provided FY26 and Q1 guidance — evidence of continued revenue growth and management confidence that underpins multi-year growth narratives. (Earnings/guidance details from recent filings and reports.) Neutral Sentiment: Datadog is drawing investor attention and search interest (Zacks/Yahoo coverage), which can increase volatility but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Article Title

Datadog is drawing investor attention and search interest (Zacks/Yahoo coverage), which can increase volatility but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Benzinga and other outlets amplified the Sakana AI story; media coverage can boost short-term interest but also invites profit-taking. Article Title

Benzinga and other outlets amplified the Sakana AI story; media coverage can boost short-term interest but also invites profit-taking. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data for February appears to contain anomalies (zeros/NaN and a 0.0 days-to-cover figure), so there’s no clear short-squeeze signal from that dataset; treat the short-interest entry with caution.

Reported short-interest data for February appears to contain anomalies (zeros/NaN and a 0.0 days-to-cover figure), so there’s no clear short-squeeze signal from that dataset; treat the short-interest entry with caution. Negative Sentiment: Separate coverage highlights recent share-price weakness and questions about valuation — the stock has fallen over recent weeks and some pieces frame DDOG as having high expectations relative to current price, which can pressure shares as investors re-price growth and multiples. Article Title

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

