US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $12,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 4,255.6% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Large institutional buying: Several big funds (Vanguard, Harris Associates, AQR, Clearbridge) have recently increased stakes in ABNB, signaling confidence from long-term investors.

Revenue growth and top-line beat: Airbnb's latest quarter showed revenue up ~12.9% year-over-year and beat consensus, suggesting continued demand resilience in travel.

Sector outperformance / strong growth profile: Coverage notes ABNB has outperformed many consumer-discretionary peers and ranks highly on growth metrics, supporting medium-term upside potential.

New third‑party co‑listing service (10XBNB): A press release touts platforms that let entrepreneurs earn Airbnb income without owning property; likely limited direct impact on Airbnb's financials near-term.

Short-interest data appears noisy/invalid this cycle (reported as zero with NaN changes), so do not read meaningful directional pressure from those feeds today.

Mixed analyst picture: Several firms have adjusted price targets (some higher) but consensus remains around a "Hold" with an average target near $148 — implies limited uniform conviction among analysts.

Insider selling by co‑founder/director Joseph Gebbia: He sold 58,000 shares (multiple recent sales), which can dent sentiment even if pre-scheduled or for diversification.

EPS miss: Airbnb reported EPS below consensus ($0.56 vs. $0.66), which often drives short‑term weakness despite the revenue beat.

High-profile fund rebalancing: Coverage notes Cathie Wood trimmed exposure even as Airbnb posts strong revenue — such moves from prominent managers can amplify selling pressure.

ABNB opened at $135.11 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $144.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 20.51%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 410,530 shares in the company, valued at $53,368,900. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,565 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $345,736.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 165,086 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,941.94. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 853,775 shares of company stock worth $107,713,177 in the last three months. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Airbnb from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Airbnb to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.69.

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

