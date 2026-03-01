TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 894.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $19,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5,950.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 28,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $2,000,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 40,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,212.93. The trade was a 41.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 55,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $4,369,679.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 490,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,844,519.56. The trade was a 10.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,440,298. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $81.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.83. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $69.21 and a 1 year high of $109.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on WH shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc (NYSE: WH) is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company’s centralized services and support.

The company’s brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.