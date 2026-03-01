Cheelee Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.91 Million (CHEEL)

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Cheelee token can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cheelee has a market cap of $7.88 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cheelee has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,549.54 or 0.99261467 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Cheelee

Cheelee’s launch date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 56,828,115.48959432 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 0.41986601 USD and is up 2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,861,723.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheelee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cheelee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

