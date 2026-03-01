US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 387.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,833 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $10,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITA. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

ITA opened at $243.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.56. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $129.14 and a 12-month high of $246.22.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the aerospace and defense sector of the United States equity market. Aerospace companies include manufacturers, assemblers and distributors of aircraft and aircraft parts.

