nVent Electric PLC $NVT Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.11% of nVent Electric worth $17,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,290,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 146.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,195,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,749 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $78,222,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $48,443,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 998,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,137,000 after purchasing an additional 482,083 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE NVT opened at $118.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $122.92.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 18.25%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 19.53%.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 5,244 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $588,743.88. Following the sale, the director owned 46,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,206,072.17. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan M. Cameron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $572,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,140.60. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 17,841 shares of company stock worth $2,046,166 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVT. Zacks Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company’s electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

