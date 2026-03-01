Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Releases Earnings Results

Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The health services provider reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of C$24.11 million for the quarter. Olympia Financial Group had a return on equity of 64.95% and a net margin of 23.82%.

Olympia Financial Group Trading Down 0.7%

TSE OLY opened at C$121.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.32. Olympia Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of C$97.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$134.24. The stock has a market cap of C$291.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$115.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$118.80.

Olympia Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$166.83 price target on shares of Olympia Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$166.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Neil Robert Mccullagh acquired 512 shares of Olympia Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$115.00 per share, with a total value of C$58,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,454 shares in the company, valued at C$512,210. This trade represents a 12.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. 34.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc (“OFGI”) conducts most of its operations through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, a non-deposit taking trust company. Olympia Trust Company is licensed to conduct trust activities in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Olympia Trust Company administers self-directed registered plan accounts, corporate trust, and transfer agency services. OFGI also provides currency exchange and global payment services through its subsidiary Olympia Currency and Global Payments Inc, and offers private health services plans and information technology services to exempt market dealers, registrants, and issuers through its subsidiary Olympia Benefits Inc OFGI’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “OLY”.

