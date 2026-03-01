Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Announces Earnings Results

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.97), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Chart Industries’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share.
GTLS opened at $207.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $104.60 and a 12 month high of $208.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 797.85, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.75.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 39.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 55.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,831,000 after purchasing an additional 49,715 shares in the last quarter.
- Positive Sentiment: Full?year demand strength — Orders for 2025 rose ~13.4% to $5.68B and backlog grew ~21.5% to ~$5.89B, supporting revenue visibility for the next 12–24 months. Chart Industries Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Improved adjusted profitability — On an adjusted basis Chart reported materially higher full?year adjusted operating income and adjusted EBITDA (non?GAAP), showing better underlying margins when excluding deal/integration and acquisition step?up items. Chart Industries Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Takeover premium from Baker Hughes deal — The pending Baker Hughes acquisition at $210/share provides a clear upside valuation floor if the transaction closes (company expects close in Q2 2026, subject to regulatory approvals). Chart Industries Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: New market traction — Management highlighted wins in carbon capture, data?center LNG solutions, nuclear and marine markets (including a first small?scale LNG data?center solution) that broaden addressable markets but may take time to scale. Chart Industries, Inc. Reports 2025 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Free cash flow profile mixed — Full?year FCF was positive (~$205M), but Q4 FCF weakened materially (working?capital timing, taxes, deal costs), which can increase short?term volatility around liquidity expectations. Q4 2025 Earnings Summary
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 revenue and EPS missed Street expectations — Q4 sales were $1.08B (down ~2.5% YoY) vs. analysts’ ~$1.23B estimate; adjusted Q4 EPS was $2.51 and missed the consensus of ~$3.48, a primary driver of near?term selling pressure. Chart Industries Misses Q4 Estimates (Zacks)
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 margin compression and weaker operating cash flow — Adjusted Q4 operating margin declined (management cited higher SG&A and one?time costs) and reported net cash from operations fell sharply quarter?over?quarter, raising short?term execution and liquidity concerns. Chart Industries Q4 Financial Results
- Negative Sentiment: Deal and regulatory risk — The Baker Hughes transaction remains subject to regulatory review and closing timing could shift; the market will re?price Chart if approval risk increases or if closing is delayed. Chart Industries Q4 Release (deal status)
Several research analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.10.
Chart Industries, Inc (NYSE: GTLS) is a leading global manufacturer of engineered equipment for the storage, distribution and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company specializes in cryogenic systems and components, serving key markets such as energy, chemical processing, industrial gas, food and beverage, and medical gases. Chart’s product portfolio includes large-scale cryogenic storage tanks, vaporizers, heat exchangers and pump systems designed to maintain gases in liquid and gaseous states under extreme conditions.
Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia, Chart Industries has evolved through targeted acquisitions and organic growth to expand its technological capabilities and geographic reach.
