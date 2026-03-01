ANDY (ANDY) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

ANDY (ANDY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. ANDY has a market cap of $9.71 million and approximately $278.93 thousand worth of ANDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ANDY has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One ANDY token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,549.54 or 0.99261467 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ANDY Token Profile

ANDY was first traded on March 7th, 2024. ANDY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. ANDY’s official website is www.boysclubandy.com. ANDY’s official Twitter account is @andycoinonerc.

Buying and Selling ANDY

According to CryptoCompare, “ANDY (ETH) (ANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANDY (ETH) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000. The last known price of ANDY (ETH) is 0.00000985 USD and is up 8.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $294,301.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boysclubandy.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

